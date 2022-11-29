Episode 5: How Can Taking Risks Help Us Become Better Leaders?

GUESTS:

MICHELLE "MACE" CURRAN

Michelle Curran led an impressive career as a fighter pilot during her 13 years in the United States Air Force. From 2019 to 2021, she flew as the only female pilot for the Air Force Thunderbirds and performed for millions across the country and internationally. Michelle was also named the Distinguished Alumna of the Year by the University of St. Thomas in 2021, and has been featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show and CBS Evening News. Before joining the Thunderbirds, Michelle was a combat-proven fighter pilot completing missions around the world. Her passion for pushing limits, inspiring others, and changing lives led to the creation of her company, Upside Down Dreams. She is committed to empowering men and women of all ages to overcome obstacles, face the fear of failure, and excel at whatever they are passionate about.

This episode, Kristen is joined by, not one, but two fearless Michelles who know that to be a successful leader, you need to take risks and have a strong support system. First, she speaks with Michelle “Mace” Curran, a former F-16 fighter pilot and the second woman to fly as Lead Solo in the Air Force Thunderbirds. Now an entrepreneur, Curran has made it her mission to empower others to make bold and brave choices. Afterwards, Kristen talks with Michelle Fermin, Team Lead of the Fermin Group at Century 21 North East. An expert, on-the-ground team builder, Fermin shares her secret to being a good leader: inspire and be inspired by those around you.

Michelle Fermin is a results-oriented, strategic sales professional with 26+ years in the real estate industry. For the past two decades, she has built her business and referral network based on hard work and exceptional service. Michelle, along with her carefully-crafted team at the Fermin Group of Century 21 North East, are experts at the art of negotiation and all the details that go along with purchasing a home. Michelle has been involved in everything from building new construction, valuing assessments, creating market strategies, managing rehabs and overseeing tear-downs. Her strong sense of the market, attention to detail, and consistent follow-up have helped her to excel. She has personally been a part of more than 5,000 home sales transactions, all with satisfied buyers and sellers.

MICHELLE FERMIN

“Anytime we come up with a new project…we create groups within ourselves and leaders within ourselves to run things. Not only does it make them feel empowered, but it shows and it pushes them to go into that uncomfortable stage. It pushes them to be the best that they can. And it really does help, even within our own culture, within our bonding, within the family that we've built. So, for me, I think the unique part of it is that I'm always trying to find a leadership position or leadership role within my team for others.”

Leaders Beget Leaders

HOW MICHELLE FERMIN STAYS RELENTLESS

“I don't think I realized how little I knew about what it actually took to start and run a business...But one of the things that has surprised me in the best way is the amount of people that have just come out of the woodwork to help...Other entrepreneurs and other successful business people have constantly been willing to be like, ‘Hey, let's get on a call. Hey, I know this person that would be perfect to help you with X, Y and Z or whatever it is.' And the amount of people that have opened up their network to me and matched me up with incredibly accomplished people...that has been the key to success of how my business has taken off so quickly in six months. If I had not had that support network coming out of nowhere...I would not be where I'm at.”

Find a Support Network

“As far as the community, we are super involved. I mean, we try to do anything and everything that we can...We just recently did a mentorship with our local high school where we went in, it was seven agents, and we came in for eight weeks and we mentored these seniors. Not only did we mentor them on, ‘Hey, what's it like to be an agent? But, hey, let's talk about credit. Let's talk about wealth building. Let's talk about home ownership.’ So, I can't even tell you, after we finished this, how many people reached out and just said, ‘Thank you.’”

Committed to the Community

“You have to be able to compartmentalize and when something goes wrong on a flight...you have to just be like, ‘Okay, that happened. Put it aside.’ I would actually visualize putting it in a treasure chest, closing it, locking it, be like, ‘Oh, I'll deal with that after I land.’ And now what is the next thing I have to do?”

Avoid the Mental Spiral

HOW MICHELLE "MACE" CURRAN STAYS RELENTLESS

“It’s really realizing that there is no point in focusing on the things you can't control. And I say that with a caveat that you do want to look at the worst-case scenarios and what things could go wrong before you're in the setting where it's actually happening. You're like, ‘Yes, I acknowledge it. This is a backup plan. This is plan B. Now I've done that. Now what is in my control?’ Preparation, which is part of that plan B. And then just not wasting that energy on that worst case scenario, acknowledging it, but then moving on.”

Focus on What’s in Your Control

“People have the misconception that people that are in really successful roles or just really visually impressive roles, which I would say flying for the Thunderbirds falls into that category, that they don't have fear, that they're fearless. And I think we all have fear. We all have self-doubt. But being willing to be brave doesn't mean that goes away. It means you learn to manage it and you learn to accept some level of it and realize that you're stronger than that fear that you have and you can still move forward. And so, where the being bold part comes in is being bold enough to, despite that fear, still go do the thing.”

In Spite of Fear

The Relentless

