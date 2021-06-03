How can we innovate to put customers first?

Guests:

Chieh Huang

Chieh Huang is the CEO and a Co-founder of Boxed, a warehouse-club delivery service that delivers anywhere in the Continental USA. Huang is an innovator, an entrepreneur, and a philanthropist. Prior to Boxed, he helmed a mobile gaming company called Astro Ape which drew the attention of industry giant, Zynga. His personal honors include being named to Bloomberg Businessweek’s “50 People to Watch” and National Retail Federation’s list of “People Shaping Retail’s Future,” just to name a few. He now mentors other entrepreneurs, whether directly or through his TED talks, which have millions of views.

“I am constantly chasing the best version of CENTURY 21 Scheetz. How do we make it better tomorrow than we were today? How am I better as a leader tomorrow versus how I am today? And that leads to a continual growth environment. Your competition is going to do what your competition is doing, but as long as we show up to be the best that we can be, and service our customers in the best possible way we know how to, we'll win in the long run.”

Be Better

“No matter what you do, you have to think about why a customer would want to shop with you. Of course there's the convenience aspect, of course there's the pricing aspect, but as you get further down the list, there’s keeping the app really clean and slick, making sure we're friendly and using normal language and acting like humans when someone calls or emails us. Even little things like handwritten notes in the box for every customer, it sets yourself apart, and so we want to keep those customers that originally chose us.”

Even Little Things Set You Apart

“I think one thing that we're constantly staying focused on is, how is tech and innovation adding to or taking away from the consumer experience? It boils down to, how is it simplifying or complicating the consumer experience? There's a lot of voices out there, a lot of apps, a lot of text, there's a lot of communication channels. Put yourself in the shoes of the consumer searching for a home. It's so important to stay close to that consumer experience.”

Stay Close to the Consumer Experience

“One to two times a year, we have hackathons around Boxed. They’re not meant to create something that you're going to present to customers right away, but you're just basically hacking together over the course of a few hours or a few days, coming up with a really novel solution to a problem that's afflicting your customer base or the company… Getting everyone into a room, partnering with folks that they otherwise might not partner with in their normal day jobs and letting their imaginations run free for a few days or a week, it's produced some of the coolest stuff around the company.”

Collaborate to Innovate

HOW CHIEH STAYS RELENTLESS

The Relentless

When you’re running a business, distinguishing yourself is crucial. With almost every industry evolving faster than ever, competition is largely driven and determined by technology. In this episode, Kristen Meinzer is joined by two guests who create and capitalize on disruptive innovations to better serve their customers. First, she talks to Chieh Huang, a serial entrepreneur who has built successful businesses in two of today’s most competitive markets: mobile gaming and e-commerce. Later in the show, you’ll hear from Tracy Hutton. As the CEO of CENTURY 21 Scheetz in Indianapolis, she fosters a culture of going above and beyond for clients.

Neil Irwin is the author of How to Win in a Winner-Take-All World and The Alchemists: Three Central Bankers and a World on Fire. He is also a senior economic correspondent at The New York Times and previously led coverage of the global financial crisis as a reporter and columnist at The Washington Post. Irwin writes about global economic trends, the changing nature of work and employment, financial markets and monetary policy, and how big-picture shifts affect everyone who is trying to make their way in the modern economy. Irwin frequently analyzes economic trends on television and radio, and has appeared on PBS Newshour, CBS This Morning, BBC America, MSNBC, CNBC, CNN, and NPR’s Marketplace. He has an M.B.A. from Columbia University, where he was a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economic and Business Journalism.

Tracy Hutton

Tracy Hutton serves as the CEO of CENTURY 21 Scheetz in the Indianapolis area. She fosters a culture that emphasizes customers’ needs and works with her brokers to go above and beyond expectations. Tracy started working at a CENTURY 21 office when she was 15 and returned to the company at 25. Tracy now runs the company, which, under her guidance has expanded to nine offices, with eight focused on home buying and one on commercial real estate.

Taymoor Atighetchi is the Founder and CEO of Papier. Since its inception in 2015, the online brand has built a global community of stationery lovers by encouraging people to connect with each other in more meaningful ways. Before Papier, Atighetchi began his business career on Portobello Road as the market's youngest antique dealer (his family name translates to "art dealer" in Persian). He studied History of Art at Cambridge University where he also co-founded the student news website The Tab.

TRACY HUTTON

